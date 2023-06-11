Everything You Missed at the Jagged Edge Concert in Cleveland!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jagged Edge came to Cleveland’s House of Blues last night and the concert was absolutely legendary!

R&B OGs Jagged Edge brought their Ladies R&B Kickback Concert Series to Downtown Cleveland and the crowd loved every minute!

The show was hosted by WZAK’s Bijou Star and DJ One Plus Two. Before JE came to the stage, legendary Cleveland artists Erika Kayne and Dre Walton also performed in front of a packed house at House of Blues.

The show was so lit that, at one point, Jagged Edge started handing out bottles of liquor to lucky fans in the audience!

Keep scrolling to see our favorite moments from the concert!

