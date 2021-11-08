Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Abery’s Killers Accountable

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nearly two years after Ahmaud Arbery’s shocking killing in Brunswick, Georgia, the murder trial has finally begun in an effort to the three white men accountable for the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching.

MORE: America, Is That You? Just 1 Black Juror Selected In Murder Trial For Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Opening arguments began last week as prosecutors looked to complete their case against father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William “Roddie” Bryan, who are all shown on video actively participating in Arbery’s killing on Feb. 23, 2020, in the middle of a street in broad daylight.

Their lawyers, in turn, will be charged with proving their innocence — a far-fetched premise that relies on an archaic citizen’s arrest law rooted in slavery that has since been repealed.

The trial’s start got underway just one day after a decidedly non-diverse jury was set in a case that centers on race.

In theory, the jury is supposed to be made up of one’s peers. But the question was “whose peers?” after 11 white people and just one Black person ended up on the panel.

Testimony concluded Friday after an extended version of the video of Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael killing Arbery while he was jogging through the neighborhood of Brunswick. Arbery’s father was too emotional to watch and left the courtroom before the video was played. His mother wept and sobbed throughout the entire video.

Also during the trial, Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski testified that Greg McMichael told police he told Arbery to stop or he’d “blow his f***in head off.”

She also told the court that Mr. Arbery tried to run away from Greg and Travis McMichael for fives minutes as they chased him down.

During the fourth week of the trial, testimony from a long list of witnesses will continue. Police officers, GBI Investigators, as well as neighbors of the defendants will all take the stand.

Defense Attorneys will try to prove that the two men acted appropriately and focus their case around self-defense.

Georgia’s old citizen’s arrest statute was overhauled by Gov. Brian Kemp in May, but the defense test the boundaries on what’s considered appropriate self-defense.

Keep reading to find scenes from the murder trial and learn more about the people involved.

Bookmark this page. We will be updating this story as the trial continues.

