Listen Live
Sports

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Accepts 6-Game Suspension For Failed Drug Test

Published on October 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t even on an NFL roster, but he’s getting hit with a six-game suspension.

On The Pivot podcast, the story begins last season, when the wide receiver was a member of the Miami Dolphins, and officials claim he failed a drug test. 

First, he reveals he’s been in the program for a decade, because one time he was in Arizona and didn’t tell officials that he was traveling to Las Vegas, so when they wanted him to take a drug test, he wasn’t around.

Related Stories

“I been in the program for 10-plus years. They come test me anywhere in the world. I never ran from no tests,” he said around the 50-minute mark. “Never failed one test, not once in my life.”

But he says that changed ahead of his 12th season when he was doing routine blood work and his testosterone came back very low. He talks about how confused he was after more tests and conversations with the league revealed his testosterone was too high, leading to a suspension. 

It all left him confused, as he remembers trying to figure out what triggered the positive test.

“What is it? Could it have been this? I don’t have no new supplements. I don’t have nothing… I can’t put my finger on it, and I’m being honest with you.”

To him, it doesn’t even make sense as to why he’d use PEDs at that point in his career, and it’d make more sense to use them when he shattered his ankle and had two ACL injuries.

“Why wouldn’t those have been the times that I would have been taking something to benefit myself?” he asked. “Like, I’ve always been this person who just I worked hard.”

Beckham Jr. has accepted the six-week suspension, and according to ESPN‘s Tom Pelissero, the clock starts now, so he’ll be eligible to compete for any team looking for some fresh legs deep into the season, beginning in Week 13.

See social media reaction to Beckham Jr.’s  PED issue below.

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Accepts 6-Game Suspension For Failed Drug Test  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

News

Trump And Hegseth’s Quantico Meeting Was A Loyalty Test For A White Man’s Army

3 Items
Health

Fact Checking Donald Trump Following His Bonkers Autism x Tylenol Announcement

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

MLB: SEP 23 Tigers at Guardians
Local

Guardians Confirm David Fry “Doing OK” After Fastball Hits Face

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Ohio at Ohio State
Sports

Ohio State Still No. 1 as Miami Surges to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Ohio puzzle
15 Items
News

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

Entertainment

Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close