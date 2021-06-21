LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

To the public, watching celebrity kids grow up before our eyes can be an interesting thing. Sure, everyone is almost certain that Blue Ivy Carter will follow in the pop star steps of her award-winning parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but what if she decides to, well, become a botanist or something?

All we’re saying is that celeb kids can grow up to be anything they want, and in the case of TLC member Chilli’s son, Tron Austin, we’ll go out on a limb and say he’s coming into his own as a talented musician of two equally gifted parents — what’s good, Dallas Austin!

Troy brought in his 24th birthday earlier this month, but we could’ve sworn he was 11 years old just yesterday! They tend to grow up so fast, but thankfully photos are forever and allow us to reflect back on how much he’s developed on all levels over the past decade.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Take a look at our quick “Then vs Now” photo reflection on Tron Austin’s development into a 24-year-old future chart-topper, just like his girl group icon momma and record producer extraordinaire dad.

Enjoy your birth month, fam!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Glow’d Up! A ‘Then Vs Now’ Look At Chilli’s 24-Year Old Son Tron Austin was originally published on blackamericaweb.com