Gracie Bon: From IG Model To Breaking The Internet With Drake Rumors

Who is Gracie Bon? She is a Panamanian model and social media personality who rose to fame by embracing her curvy figure and championing body positivity online. Born in 1997, she built her following by sharing her personal transformation, speaking candidly about lipedema, and using Instagram to promote confidence and inclusivity for plus-size women. Over time, she attracted millions of followers and became a recognizable face in fashion-influencer culture, securing brand deals (including Fashion Nova) and making her body-positive message a key part of her identity.





Her popularity grew not just through glamorous photoshoots, but also through viral moments tied to real-life challenges. From discussing the need for multiple airplane seats to calling out theme park crowds that stared at her, Gracie Bon didn’t shy away from addressing the stigma and scrutiny that bigger bodies can face in public spaces. These honest conversations helped her carve out a lane in the social media world where she positioned herself as both a model and an advocate for women who look like her. Today, she continues to build her platform through fashion content, lifestyle posts, and messaging centered on confidence and self-love.

Yet and still, her name truly broke beyond the influencer world when it became linked to superstar rapper Drake. In late 2024, she appeared on a Spanish-language talk show and alleged that she had once dated Drake, claiming he stopped acknowledging her and even tried to block her from industry events after their relationship ended. The clip spread rapidly, with social media erupting into speculation about the supposed relationship. The rumors exploded so quickly that Drake addressed them publicly during a livestream, calling the claims “cap” and denying any attempt to blackball her.





That back-and-forth sparked a media frenzy. Overnight, Gracie went from social media star to a trending name in mainstream pop culture. Whether people believed her or not, the story pushed her into a much bigger spotlight and fueled conversations about celebrity power dynamics and influencer culture. For someone who built her career on being seen and embracing her story, the moment (however controversial) undeniably amplified her profile and cemented her place in larger social media and entertainment conversations.

