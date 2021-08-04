HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

Posted August 4, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 21, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing – and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls.

So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O’s spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding

2. … He’s The Coolest Dad Too

... He's The Coolest Dad Too Source:Pete Souza

3. The Obamas Arrive In Cuba

The Obamas Arrive In Cuba Source:Getty

4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit

5. Golfing In Hawaii

Golfing In Hawaii Source:Getty

6. Nice Shot!

7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha’s Vineyard (2009)

Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha's Vineyard (2009) Source:Getty

8. We’ve Never Had A President THIS Funny

9. Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth

Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth Source:Getty

10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close