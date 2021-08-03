Happy Anniversary To Steph And Ayesha Curry! Here Are Our Favorite Times With The Curry Family

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this week on Saturday (July 30) with Ayesha sharing a sweet message to her “adventure partner”.

Since being teenage sweethearts and marrying in 2011, the Currys together have won NBA championships, launched cookbooks, and created a family with three children, Canon, 3, Ryan, 6, and Riley, 9.

Over the years the couple has expressed their love openly on Instagram and shared many of their family times with us. Here are our favorite times the Currys were #RelationshipsGoals!

