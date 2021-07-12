LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hard to believe it’s already been four years since we lost the one and only Charlie Murphy. His brash, in-your-face personality earned him roles on the big screen in films like Mo’ Betta Blues, CB4 and Jungle Fever. Years later, he’d connect with a whole new generation, courtesy of Comedy Central’s smash sketch series, Chappelle’s Show.

Take a look back at some of his funniest moments in the gallery below.

Happy Birthday Charlie Murphy: From ‘CB4’ To ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ Revisit His Funniest Moments was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com