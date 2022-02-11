LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Rowland’s long, impressive resume is one thing, but have you seen her wardrobe?! This woman can make a fecal stained towel look like a couture gown designed by God Himself. She always manages to look effortless, glamorous, and right on trend. Her hair, makeup, and styling team have captured the essence that is Kelly Rowland. Not ever, has she ever stepped out in something questionable or tacky. She is perfection!

Today, February 11th, Queen Rowland turns 41. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 10 times she killed it on the red carpet.

Here Are 10 Times Kelly Rowland Killed It On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER AND GALA, 2019 Source:Getty Rowland can where whatever color she likes, but green should fall in her top 3 hues. Here she is at the 2019 Living Legends Foundation Annual Awards Dinner And Gala in this gorgeous bardot mini dress. Kelly’s skin looks so golden and radiant against this vivid emerald green dress. This really might be her color.

2. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty Rowland doesn’t play fair! She attended the Watch What Happens Live show clad in an olive green Aliette Spring 2020 ensemble. The singer left her long legs on display, and we’re not mad! If you needed more proof that green is Kelly’s color, then here you go! Whether its olive, mint, or hunter, that melanin shines brightly!

3. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty Rowland stunned at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala clad in a Nicole + Felicia FW19 feathered gown. There likely won’t be another Gala for a while now that the Coronavirus has put a halt on galas and other large gatherings. At the age of 40, Kelly is now a mother of two. The singer just welcomed her second child with husband Tim Witherspoon.

4. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty Rowland arrived to the E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019. The singer was serving in anIris van Herpen Haute Couture dress.

5. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020 Source:Getty Rowland’s grey suit, cinched waist, and red gloves is an entire mood! The songbird looked perfect at the “Bad Hair” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. This retro ensemble gives Michael Jackson vibes. Between the gloves and the waist belt, this modern-day 80’s look is bad – in a good way.

6. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020 Source:Getty Rowland never disappoints. She attended the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch in powder blue wide-leg pants and a neon green single-shoulder blouse. This photo was taken right before the Coronavirus caused the world to shut down. At the time this picture was taken, Kelly had no clue it’d be one of her last big red carpet appearances. I’m looking forward to seeing her melanin grace the scene again in her high-fashion garb.

7. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE PREMIERE OF SONY PICTURES’ “JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL,” 2019 Source:Getty Rowland attended the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. The singer was a complete vision in a winter white satin blazer and matching culottes.

8. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE MISS AMERICA PAGEANT FINALS, 2020 Source:Getty Rowland, a competition Judge of the Miss America Pageant, walked the red carpet at Mohegan Sun on December 19, 2019 in Uncasville, Connecticut. She looked chic in a pink blouse with a plunging neckline, partnered with a sequins midi skirt that featured a high slit up her thigh.

9. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF “THE HARDER THEY FALL,” 2021 Source:Getty Rowland attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rowland shut the carpet down in a red and black feather gown from Marcell Von Berlin’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection.