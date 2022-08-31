HomeSports

Here Are All The Black Executives And General Managers In The NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Sandra Douglass Morgan As Team President

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Diversity and representation in the NFL have been hot-button topics over the past few years, and for good reason. There just aren’t a lot of Black faces in most NFL organizations, once you step off the field. The league only has three Black head coaches, Mike Tomlin, Lovie Smith, and Michael McDaniel. Since the league was founded in 1920, it’s only had 24 in total. 

The NFL implemented the ‘Rooney Rule’ in 2003, which mandated all NFL teams to interview a minority candidate when open coaching positions became available. 

But in 2022, the rule took a hit after Brian Flores, who used to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL claiming there is racial discrimination in the hiring process. Specifically, Flores claims he was interviewed by a team that had already hired a new head coach.

With all the issues the league has had with hiring Black coaches, it seems to be fairing much better when it comes to Black general managers and execs. The NFL currently has eight Black general managers, as well as a host of other Black people in prominent front office positions.

In July, Sandra Douglass Morgan was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders to be their new team president, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to hold that position. According to ESPN, Morgan is also the first person of color to chair the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

“We have so much more to do, and I’m excited to be at the helm of that growth and look forward to ushering in the new chapter for the Raiders,” Morgan told ESPN.

But she isn’t the only new Black face looking to make a way for themself in the NFL. Both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have added Black general managers to their organizations during the off-season.

Hiring more Black people in the front office means more diverse conversations, which usually leads to better results. Things have a long way to go as far as true inclusion within the NFL. The league still doesn’t have a Black owner, but the front office is a great start.

With the new season finally here, let’s take a look at a list of Black general managers and executives in the NFL.

Check out the list below.

The post Here Are All The Black Executives And General Managers In The NFL appeared first on NewsOne.

1. Sandra Douglass Morgan – President of the Las Vegas Raiders

2. Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah – General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings

Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah - General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

3. Ryan Poles – General Manager of the Chicago Bears 

Ryan Poles - General Manager of the Chicago Bears  Source:Getty

4. Andrew Berry – General Manager of the Cleveland Browns

Andrew Berry - General Manager of the Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

5. Martin Mayhew – General Manager of the Washington Commanders

Martin Mayhew - General Manager of the Washington Commanders Source:Getty

6. Chris Grier – General Manager of the Miami Dolphins

Chris Grier - General Manager of the Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

7. Brad Holmes – General Manager of the Detroit Lions  (Also Executive Vice President)

Brad Holmes - General Manager of the Detroit Lions  (Also Executive Vice President) Source:Getty

8. Terry Fontenot, general manager of the Atlanta Falcons

Terry Fontenot, general manager of the Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

9. Sashi Brown – Team President of the Baltimore Ravens

Sashi Brown - Team President of the Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

10. Ozzie Newsome Jr. – Executive Vice President of the Baltimore Ravens

Ozzie Newsome Jr. - Executive Vice President of the Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

11. Ray Agnew Jr. – Assistant General Manager of the Detroit Lions.

12. Quentin Harris – Vice President of Player Personnel  Arizona Cardinals 

13. Anthony “Champ” Kelly – Assistant General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders

14. Will McClay- Vice President of Player Personnel of the Dallas Cowboys

15. Jimmy Raye III – Senior Executive Advisor to the GM of the Cleveland Browns

16. Doug Williams – Senior Vice President of Player Development and Senior Advisor To Team President of the Washington Commanders

Doug Williams - Senior Vice President of Player Development and Senior Advisor To Team President of the Washington Commanders Source:Getty
