Here Are the 5 Oldest Buildings in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio was established in 1796 and is home to an abundance of American history.
In the early 1900’s Cleveland was the sixth-largest city in the country. Over time Clevelanders have become responsible for several vital inventions, including traffic signals, x-ray machines, and indoor shopping centers. It’s also the first city in the country to have a Black man elected mayor (Carl. B Stokes in 1967). These events and inventions are just a small piece of what makes Cleveland the primary hub of Northeast Ohio.
Any time you have a city as old as Cleveland there are bound to be some pretty old buildings! And we’re not just talking about their age, but some of these places have made significant contributions to not only the area but also the entire state of Ohio and the country as a whole.
All that has got us thinking – what exactly are the oldest buildings in Cleveland?
Keep scrolling to find out!
1. Old Stone Church in Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
The Old Stone Church is a historic church located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. It was built in 1820 and is still the oldest standing building in the city. The church is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and continues to thrive as a popular wedding venue.
2. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
The Soldiers and Sailors Monument is a war memorial located in the heart of the city, at Cleveland’s Public Square. It was built in 1894 to honor the soldiers and sailors who fought in the American Civil War. It stands at over 200 feet tall and features an observation deck that offers wonderful views of the beautiful city.
3. The Arcade in Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
The Arcade is a historic shopping mall located in downtown Cleveland. The mall was built in 1890 and is one of the oldest indoor malls in the country. It features a glass-roofed atrium, which also makes it a popular spot for weddings and other celebratory events.
4. The Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
The Cleveland Museum of Art is an art museum located in University Circle, Cleveland. Founded in 1913, the museum houses a collection of over 30,000 works of art from all around the world. While checking out the fascinating art visitors can also peruse the cafe, gift shop, and library.
5. Severance Hall in Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
Like the Cleveland Museum of Art, Severance Hall is a concert hall located in University Circle, Cleveland. The historic building was erected in 1931 and is the home of the Cleveland Orchestra. It features a grand lobby with beautiful marble floors and historical stained glass windows.