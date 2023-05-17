Honoring Chuck Brown, RIP

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chuck Brown, born Charles Louis Brown was a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is often referred to as the “Godfather of Go-Go” for his significant contributions to the development and popularization of the Go-Go music genre in Washington, D.C.

Chuck Brown began his musical career in the 1960s, initially performing as a guitarist in various bands. In the 1970s, he formed the group “The Soul Searchers,” and together they created a combo of funk, soul, and Latin music that would become the signature sound of Go-Go.

Chuck Brown’s breakthrough came in 1978 with the release of the hit song “Bustin’ Loose,” which became a Go-Go anthem and achieved mainstream success. He continued to release numerous albums and singles throughout his career, consistently incorporating the Go-Go sound into his music. Some of his other well-known songs include “We Need Some Money,” “Run Joe,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Don’t Got the Go-Go Swing).”

Brown’s influence on the music scene extended beyond his own recordings. His energetic live performances and engaging stage presence made him a beloved figure in the Washington, D.C. community and earned him a dedicated fan base.

Chuck Brown passed away on May 16, 2012, but his musical legacy and contributions to Go-Go music continue to be celebrated and remembered.

