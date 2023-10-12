Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals She And Will Smith Have Been Separated For 7 years

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith separated for seven years, the beloved actress and former Red Table Talk host revealed in a People exclusive. Jada, who is promoting her memoir Worthy, covers the glossy rocking a short platinum blonde cut. Jada opens up about the infamous Oscars slap and how she and Will didn’t know how to present their separation to the public, so they kept it under wraps as they learned how to navigate their partnership.
“We’re still figuring it out,” Jada said in the shocking cover story interview. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith separated around 2016 despite appearing as a unit on red carpets, film premieres, and other social events.
“‘There’s no way that Will hit him,’ Jada reacted. “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.” After the show, she asked the loaded question, “Are you okay?”
She added, “I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”
jada and Will were also separated when the shocking bombshell that Jada had an “entanglement” with family friend August Alsina made headlines. Jada also opened up about dealing with mental health issues, including suicide ideation. “When I turned 40, I was in so much pain,” she explained. “I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan.”
1. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will SmithSource:Getty
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 4, 1997.
2. The Smith FamilySource:Getty
Actors Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, singer Willow Smith and actor Will Smith (LtoR) arrive at the premiere of “Justin Bieber: Never say Never” in Los Angeles, California on February 8, 2011.
3. US-OSCARS-ARRIVAL-WILL SMITH-JADA PINKETTSource:Getty
Actor Will Smith and Jada Pinkett arrive for the 76th Academy Awards ceremony 29 February, 2004 at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, CA. AFP PHOTO Robyn BECK (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,formalwear,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actor,music,film industry,california,hollywood – california,annual event,will smith – actor – born 1968,wife,jada pinkett smith,ceremony,couple – relationship,academy awards,the dolby theatre,76th annual academy awards
4. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will SmithSource:Getty
Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith (C) who stars in The Matrix Reloaded arrives for the film’s premiere with her actor husband Will Smith at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, 07 May 2003.
5. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will SmithSource:Getty
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater.
6. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will SmithSource:Getty
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.