Jada Pinkett Smith Says She & Will Smith Were Separated For 6 Years Before “The Slap”

Jada Pinkett Smith is finally speaking in detail about the infamous Oscars incident where her husband, Will Smith, smacked Chris Rock during the live broadcast. In a new interview, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that she and Will Smith were separated for years and thought the Oscars incident was a skit for the show.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, sat down with People for an exclusive interview discussing the aftermath of the Oscars slap, her journey from Baltimore to Hollywood, details about her marriage to Will Smith, 55, and the trials they’ve faced. It appears that the interview is in connection to Pinkett Smith’s upcoming memoir, Worthy.

In Worthy, Pinkett Smith shares details of her upbringing in Baltimore, Md., being raised by parents who struggled with addiction and her stint as a drug dealer in the streets of Charm City. But what most want to know is what went on in the Smith’s fairytale marriage and what hurdles they’ve had to overcome.

Regarding the Oscars moment, Pinkett Smith was just as shocked as everyone viewing.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit.,’” Pinkett Smith said of the slap. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Regarding their marriage, Pinkett Smith shared that she and her husband are still working on their union but urged that love is at the center of it all.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Pinkett Smith said. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Worthy will be released Oct. 17.

