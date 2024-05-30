Listen Live
Games

Jeff Grubb Was Right: Sony Announces Smaller State of Play Presentation, Here’s What To Expect

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

State of Play Goes Down Thursday, Here's What To Expect

Source: PlayStation / State of Play


Everyone owes Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grub an apology. He was absolutely correct — no surprise — that Sony is holding an event this month ahead of Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase, but it will be the smaller State of Play.

On Wednesday, Sony confirmed it will have a State of Play presentation on Thursday, May 30.

Immediately, the company tempered expectations, announcing it would be a 30+ minute presentation that would provide “live updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.”

Let The Speculation Begin

No one knows precisely what games PlayStation will show or what the company’s announcements will be, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate.

The announcement of this upcoming State of Play follows news that a new Astro Bot game is on the way, with sites like IGN speculating that the game could be part of the presentation.

We could also get our first peek at the PS5 Pro console and announcements about God of War: Ragnarok coming to PC, continuing Sony’s campaign to strengthen its presence outside the PS5/PS4 ecosystem.

There is also a tiny chance (we hope) to see more of Insomniac Games’ highly-anticipated Wolverine game, a possible look at the leaked Venom game, or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DLC.

Oh, the possibilities.

We will still head into this State of Play with the lowest expectations: Sony usually holds onto the more significant announcements for its PlayStation Showcase events.

Still, gamers and PlayStation fans are hoping we will get some significant announcements, even though Sony already told us not to expect any significant releases for the remainder of 2024.

Again, we have to wait and see; until then, you can see reactions to tomorrow’s State of Play in the gallery below.

Jeff Grubb Was Right: Sony Announces Smaller State of Play Presentation, Here’s What To Expect  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Jeff Grubb was right

2. Immediately

3. Consider us all hyped

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Trending
National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

Future History Makers 2024
News

Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis

News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

15 items
Feature

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

7 items
Local

Ohio Tourism Day: 7 Fun Things To Do In Ohio

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close