Jonathan Majors Reportedly Told His Ex To Be More Like Coretta Scott King & Michelle Obama, Social Media Roasts Him

we’re already getting a peek into his relationship with ex Grace Jabbari.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry is shooting down allegations that he struck Jabbari, arguing that the only reason he’s being accused of domestic violence is because he broke up with her, so she’s out for revenge.

However, Manhattan District Attorney Michael Perez painted Majors as having a “cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological abuse” deeply rooted in insecurity and often reared its head through violence.

One of those violent acts occurred on March 25 when the two were in a cab on their way back to their New York apartment after a night out. She was staring at his phone screen when he got a text from a woman named Cleopatra that read, “I wish I were kissing you.” Jabbari responded by ripping the phone out of his hands, which is when he allegedly got physical as he tried to retrieve it.

“What I knew to be the weight of him on top of me as he tried to pry the phone from my fingers,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “He was trying to hurt me…Then I felt a hard blow across my head.”

Surveillance footage then shows them exiting the cab, despite Majors trying to force her back in. They are then seen running down a street in Chinatown.

“I was only thinking about my heart,” she said. “That type of pain: the infidelity.”

Jabbari was then spotted smiling in a nightclub, which the defense argues proves that she wasn’t actually injured. Jabbari retorted by saying she wasn’t having the best time at the club but didn’t want to be alone after the alleged assault.

While the accounts of the night are shocking, one of the most odd moments came when Perez was describing the alleged behavior Jabbari was forced to endure like Majors “demanded total compliance,” asking her to behave like other famous women paired with successful men like civil rights leader Coretta Scott King or Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things,” Mr. Majors said, according to the New York Times. “The woman that supports me, the one I support, needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices.”

Social media is roasting Majors for his reported behavior. See the reactions below.

