Jonathan Taylor Requests A Trade From The Colts | See Multiple Media Reports Here

Below is a look at multiple reports/discussions on the breaking news of Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade from the Indianapolis Colts at their Saturday first night Training Camp practice.

Taylor was said to have gotten on Jim Irsay’s luxury bus that he brought on site during the night time Training Camp practice.

Once Taylor left the bus. Reports started to spread.

See below..

