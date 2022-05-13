Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Album Has Twitter Going Crazy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers dropped today, after being preceded by the surprise single The Heart Part 5, which dropped less than a week ago.

This is Lamar’s fifth studio album, and it’s equipped with some heavy-duty features, including Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more. The beats are all seemingly spot-on, and range from intense and chaotic on some records, but turn subtle and indistinct on tracks that require it. Pharell, Boi-1da, the Alchemist, Sounwave, and several others were credited for production.

Fresh off a Grammy win with his cousin Baby Keem (Family Ties), this project is comprised of two, nine-track volumes. Several songs are narrated by Eckhart Tolle, a spiritual leader and self-help author from Germany. Themes of cancel culture, family acceptance and childhood trauma pervade throughout the 70-plus minutes of music.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is K Dot’s first album since 2017’s DAMN, and so far it seems to be met with rave reviews. Check out the tweets and let us know what you think about this new project from Kendrick Lamar!

