Kevin Durant Talks Depression, Insecurity & Marriage Fears In Bobbi Althoff Interview

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kevin Durant usually keeps his thoughts to Twitter, trolling, but lately, he’s upgraded his approach to show fans his life.

First, there was his participation in his season of Starting Five, his guest spot on The Pivot, and now it appears Drake put in a good word, so he’s on the second episode of Bobbi Althoff’s relaunched podcast NOT THIS AGAIN.

The conversation quickly gets deeper than basketball and into one of KD’s insecurities: his tall, slender stature.

It’s even lent itself to one of his court nicknames, the Slim Reaper, but he reveals he didn’t always embrace his frame.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Althoff asks him about his height, and while listed at 6’10”, he says the wear and tear and being a professional athlete accelerate shrinking, as does stress.

“I’ve been stressed, depressed before, like once. Just like I was insecure about how I looked, it was crazy. I feel insecure about how I look every day.”

“It just hit me all at one time,” KD admits, saying he first realized it about six years ago.

He said that he eventually got over being “too skinny,” “too tall,” and “stood out for no reason” because it doesn’t really matter.

“I just snapped out of it because it was too stupid to even care,” he added.

Unlike many of his NBA brethren, Durant hasn’t had any kids, woman-related drama, or even been romantically attached to anyone.

Althoff grills him a bit on his private life, leading him to reveal he never really sees himself getting married, and while he’s attended some “cool” weddings, it’s never inspired him to have his own.

Plus he’s never seen any of the marriages around him last, so he’s hesitant to do it himself, especially with the divorce rate in America sitting around 50 percent.

His career earnings currently sit around $600 million—making him the highest-earning NBA player of all time —but fears of a prenup aren’t holding him back from tying the knot.

“I’m not really concerned about that anyway,” Durant stated. “‘Cause if it’s somebody I f-ck with and then we end up walking away from each other, hopefully, it ain’t as bad, and I want to take care of you anyway and make sure you straight, set you off well, but not like be taken advantage of…”

For Durant, it’s more about the lifelong commitment that comes with trading vows, and that’s not something he thinks fits his lifestyle.

“It’s just like the word marriage I get, but it’s more so like what that relationship is like,” Durant stated. “Like, do I want to be with this somebody every day? Hang with the same person every day… Without the option to do my own thing.”

His opinions could change once his life slows down, after all, he was once engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright in 2014 before things fell through.

See social media’s reaction to KD opening up to Althoff below.

Kevin Durant Talks Depression, Insecurity & Marriage Fears In Bobbi Althoff Interview was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14.