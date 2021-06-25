LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

From MTV VJ to Hollywood superstar,has evolved over the years. The Power actress went from being the woman who interviewed celebrities on the red carpet, to the actress serving high fashion looks on the step and repeat of some of today’s most exclusive events.

When it comes to fashion, LaLa has positioned herself as a stylish star to watch. As her career grew, so did her taste in designer clothing. With best friends like Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Kim Kardashian, LaLa learned a thing or two about wearing pieces that would land her on the best dressed lists. Lately, the actress has been serving curves on a platter in her bikini pics.

Today La La turns 39. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a walk down memory lane. Here’s a glimpse of her style evolution.

La La Anthony’s Fashion Evolution Over The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com