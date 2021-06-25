From MTV VJ to Hollywood superstar, La La Anthony’s career has evolved over the years. The Power actress went from being the woman who interviewed celebrities on the red carpet, to the actress serving high fashion looks on the step and repeat of some of today’s most exclusive events.
When it comes to fashion, LaLa has positioned herself as a stylish star to watch. As her career grew, so did her taste in designer clothing. With best friends like Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Kim Kardashian, LaLa learned a thing or two about wearing pieces that would land her on the best dressed lists. Lately, the actress has been serving curves on a platter in her bikini pics.
Today La La turns 39. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a walk down memory lane. Here’s a glimpse of her style evolution.
La La Anthony’s Fashion Evolution Over The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LaLa Anthony at the MTV Video Music Awards, 2004Source:Getty
La La Vasquez arrived to the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. She was definitely in the beginning of her very promising career. La La wore a long, printed halter dress.
2. La La Anthony at the 3rd Annual Pre BET Awards Celebration, 2010Source:Getty
La La Vasquez attended BET Networks Chairman and CEO Debra Lee’s 3rd Annual Pre BET Awards celebration at Union Station on June 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. The then MTV VJ wore a simple nude strapless dress.
3. LaLa Anthony at ESPN’s The Magazine’s Body Event, 2010Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended ESPN’s The Magazine’s Body Event at Skylight Soho on October 12, 2010 in New York City. She wore a bright, printed mini dress.
4. LaLa Anthony at the Black Girls Rock Event, 2012Source:Getty
La La Anthony spoke onstage at BET’s Black Girls Rock 2012 at Paradise Theater on October 13, 2012 in New York City. She gave some serious leg action in a green devoré velvet Balmain mini dress.
5. LaLa Anthony at the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala, 2014Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. The actress looked amazing in a vivid purple in Cushnie et Ochs gown.
6. LaLa Anthony spotted in New York, 2019Source:Getty
La La Anthony was spotted in New York City on August 20, 2019. The actress wore a vibrant, satin, tangerine pants set.
7. La La Anthony at the “Power” Final Season Premiere, 2019Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended the Power final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City. The actress served curves on a platter in a silver figure-hugging dress by Alexandre Vauthier.
8. La La Anthony at the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party, 2020Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. She looked flawless in a black sequined gown with a thigh-high slit up one leg.
9. La La Anthony at the Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival – Casino Night: TV Shows Night, 2020Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival – Casino Night: TV Shows Night on January 18, 2020 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The starlet looked amazing in a blue-sh sliver dress with light ruching detail.
10. La La Anthony at the amfAR Gala, 2020Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended the amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on February 5, 2020. She showed off her killer curves in a black, sparkly Solangelann dress.