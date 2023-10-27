LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to horror films, most people think of blood, guts, and jump scares. However, there are some movies that put a funny twist on the genre and make us laugh instead of scream.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

As you will see, these horror movies have found a way to incorporate comedy into the genre without taking away from the scares. They provide a refreshing take on traditional horror films and show that laughter can also be a form of catharsis for fear. So next time you’re in the mood for something funny and spooky, give one of these movies a try. Who knows, it might become your new favorite! And who says horror can’t be fun?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Here is a list of some of the funniest horror movies that will have you dying from laughter instead of fright.

The post Laugh Now, Scream Later: Some Of The Funniest Scary Movies appeared first on Black America Web.

Laugh Now, Scream Later: Some Of The Funniest Scary Movies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com