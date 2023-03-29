RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Lauryn Hill & Megan Thee Stallion Headline Essence Festival 2023

Published on March 29, 2023

Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion have been chosen to headline the upcoming star-studded Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. The dates for the festival are Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3.

Meg is still returning to form as a superstar in the spotlight following her highly publicized legal proceedings with rapper Tory Lanez, and healing Essence Fest is just one of many performances she has scheduled over the summer. Hill, in honor and recognition of the 25 years it’s been since she dropped The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, will be performing the entire album at the festival.

For more details on the Essence Festival of Culture from their website, [click here].

Keep scrolling to see who else you can see at the country’s largest celebration of African-American culture and music!

Lauryn Hill & Megan Thee Stallion Headline Essence Festival 2023  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill Source:Getty

Ms. Lauryn Hill, the legend, will headline the Essence Festival of Culture. She’ll be performing the entirety of her classic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

2. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

Hotties rejoice! Meg is back in the spotlight and will co-headline the historic event with Lauryn Hill.

3. Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri Source:Getty

Jermaine Dupri and Doug E Fresh (and special friends!) have joined forces to put on a special celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop!

4. Doug E Fresh

Doug E Fresh Source:Getty

Jermaine Dupri and Doug E Fresh (and special friends!) have joined forces to put on a special celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop!

5. Deon Cole

Deon Cole Source:Getty

Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!

6. Affion Crockett

Affion Crockett Source:Getty

Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!

7. Spice Adams

Spice Adams Source:Getty

Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!

8. Janelle James

Janelle James Source:Getty

Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!

9. DJ Clark Kent

DJ Clark Kent Source:Getty

The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!

10. Kid Capri

Kid Capri Source:Getty

The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!

11. Spinderella

Spinderella Source:Getty

The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!

12. WizKid

WizKid Source:Getty

Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!

13. Monica

Monica Source:Getty

Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!

14. Coco Jones

Coco Jones Source:Getty

Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!

15. Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel Source:Getty

Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!

