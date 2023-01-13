Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Relationship, Twitter Reacts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

andhave seemingly confirmed their relationship after weeks of speculation on social media, and Twitter is here for all of it!

Idris recently shared two photos on his Instagram account. One of them is him intimately embracing Harvey while kissing her on the cheek. The other is of Harvey holding big stacks of cash with the words ‘The Plug’ posted over it.

The news is spreading like wildfire on Twitter, with plenty of folks referencing the fact that Idris and Harvey’s ex-boo Michael B. Jordan are seemingly close friends. Harvey and Jordan dated for about a year but officially split in June 2022.

Neither Harvey nor Idris have confirmed the relationship, but that hasn’t stopped social media from making their own judgments!

Keep scrolling to see our favorite tweets about this new Lori Harvey/Damson Idris tea!

