Listen Live
Politics

MAGA Muva Amber Rose Claims Trump Was Right To Send National Guard To D.C., X Roasts Her

Published on August 25, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Amber Rose is continuing her descent into proving Joseline Hernandez right after coming out to claim that President Trump is right for calling in the National Guard in Washington, D.C.

Rose took to her Instagram page to complain that “white liberals” are “racist” and are behind the ongoing protests against the occupation that is supposedly cracking down on rampant crime. Rose claims that liberal don’t care about Black people’s safety.

She notes: “Most of the violent crimes in DC are in black neighborhoods,” TMZ reports.

Related Stories

“What about the mothers, auntie’s, grandmom’s and the children that just wanna feel safe walking outside??? Why do they want the good people of D.C. living in violence? racists much?”

She also included a poll on her MAGA post, encouraging her followers to vote “yes” or “no” if they think white liberals are racist.

The former serial dater of Black rappers shared her rant over a video of Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to Shake Shack in D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday, because Vance continues to do nothing but vacationing and eating since taking office. Vance has literally taken eight vacations in seven months. Vance was heckled during his visit, but ignored those who booed his appearance as “old, primarily white people.”

After his lunch, Vance visited with National Guard members, where he told reporters D.C. “obviously” has a “terrible crime problem,” adding that Department of Justice statistics and the and FBI “back it up.”

Protestors chanted “Free D.C.,” to which Vance claimed, “Let’s free Washington D.C., so that young families can walk around and feel safe and secure. That’s what we’re trying to free D.C. from.”

This is a statement that several in the Trump administration have made, except it isn’t true. There are no stats that show that crime is up in the Nation’s Capitol; in fact, the “Metropolitan Police Department statistics show crime down in almost every category in 2025 compared to 2024, with violent crime down 26%,” TMZ reports.

Amber Rose’s conversion into a full MAGA muva started around 2024 when she spoke at the Republican National Convention.

See social media’s reaction to Rose backing up Trump again below. 

MAGA Muva Amber Rose Claims Trump Was Right To Send National Guard To D.C., X Roasts Her  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close