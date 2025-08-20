Listen Live
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Shows Off New Tattoos Dedicated To Jonathan Majors, Social Media Chimes In

Published on August 20, 2025

Fifth Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

As if Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good being newlyweds wasn’t enough proof they’re locked in, they’ve added tattoos to the mix.

Well, at least Good has, who’s no stranger to new ink. The Harlem actress recently stopped by Los Angeles’ 92.3 radio station to talk to the crew at The Cruz Show. That’s where Good showed off her Majors-related tattoos, starting with one on her arm.

“This one is Jonathan’s writing, and it says ‘lover, believer, wild,’” she says while pointing to it.

Then she stood and lifted her shirt to reveal the second one, just under her bra line, which reads, “Johnny’s Girl.” She acknowledges this is the first time she’s mentioned it publicly.

She proceeds to show off several others, including one dedicated to her grandfather, a lion in honor of being a Leo, and a Bible verse showing the importance of having a relationship with God.

The couple only got married in March, and aside from her new ink, they’ve also proved they’re in it for the long haul after she told Us Weekly that she’s ready to start having kids with him. Majors already has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, which only makes him more confident about being a good dad to their children.

 “I’m definitely ready for kids now,” she said. “When your partner is someone you’re genuinely excited to share this with, who’s already showing he’s a phenomenal father, it just feels right to build that life together.”

Before the nuptials, the two dated for two years, and she stood by his side as he fought a case against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that started when he called the cops after he found her passed out in his New York City apartment.

He was eventually found guilty of one count of reckless assault and harassment, for which he was sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and probation while avoiding jail time.

He lost several roles he had lined up, like Marvel Studios’ Kang the Conqueror, and was uninvited from the 2023 Met Gala. His movie, Magazine Dreams, was delayed and later released in March 2025. But it’s clear Majors is trying to bounce back, starting with a supportive partner.

See the reactions to Good’s tattoos below.

