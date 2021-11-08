LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After that explosive interview by Kanye West on the Drink Champs podcast, you’d think we’d had our fill of Hip-Hop’s most unpredictable personalty. But think again: Even though West denied that reports of a pending divorce between he and Kim Kardashian are true, word has it that Ye has his eyes on 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Here’s what Page Six said about the blooming romance:

Sources tell Page Six that the “Flashing Lights” rapper — who said in an interview taped last month that he still wants to be with estranged wife Kim Kardashian — has been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.” We’re also told Vinetria was in Miami with West when he recorded the now-viral “Drink Champs” interview and was seen at his Sunday Service last weekend.

Over the weekend, the couple were spotted together courtside at West’s Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

So is this a new chapter for Yeezy? Or is he just taking a break with someone new as he and Kim K. work things out? Only time will tell. But until we get the official word, check out the gallery below for pics of his new alleged boo.

Meet Kanye’s New Love Interest, 22-Year-Old Model Vinetria was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com