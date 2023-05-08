LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Machine Gun Kelly got back to his rapper roots in his latest freestyle, and he’s apparently got fellow rapper Jack Harlow in his crosshairs.

Why? Well, it seems as though MGK doesn’t appreciate a particular rhyme on Harlow’s new album.

Keep scrolling to check out the song and see what Twitter has to say about the latest white-on-white rapper beef.

Flowing over the classic Jay-Z/Eminem collab Renegade, MGK dropped his Renegade Freestyle over the weekend. Shot in a backyard, the track opens with Kellz doing a quick intro before the legendary beat drops.

The bars at the beginning are fierce, but it’s towards the middle of the track that Kelly goes in on Harlow. “I see why they call you Jackman, you jacked man’s whole swag, give Drake his flow back man”.

Ouch!

Rumor has it that Kelly took offense to Harlow’s declaration that he’s the “hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters” on his new album Jackman. With MGK also being a white rapper who’s certainly made some noise over the years, it isn’t farfetched to understand why he would take such offense.

But, was a diss-track necessary?

Check out MGK’s Jack Harlow diss below and let us know what you think!

MGK Disses Jack Harlow in New Freestyle… Twitter Hilariously Responds was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com