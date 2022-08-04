LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension was appealed by the NFL yesterday, leaving some fans confused on how to feel about the latest turn of events. Watson was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after settling more than 20 civil cases for sexual misconduct.

The suspension was handed down by Sue L. Robinson, a former judge, and agreed-upon disciplinary officer for the NFL and NFL Players Association. It only took two days for the league to undermine her very first decision.

DON’T MISS A BEAT! SIGN UP FOR OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT WZAK TO 23845 !

An overflow of outcries claiming that the six-game ban was too light flooded social media, with some believing those complaints were the catalyst for the NFL’s decision to appeal for a stiffer penalty.

How do you feel? Do you think the league should suspend Watson for longer? Do you think they should have allowed Sue L. Robinson’s decision to be final?

Keep scrolling to see some of the best fan reactions we could dig up. Check back here for Deshaun Watson and NFL updates as they’re made available.

NFL’s Deshaun Watson Appeal Leaves Fans Divided was originally published on wzakcleveland.com