No Surprise Apple’s “Let Loose” Event Was All About The iPad, Here Is Everything Announced

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Apple’s latest event was all about the iPad.

On Tuesday, during its “Let Loose” event, Tim Cook, sporting some very exclusive Nike Air Max 1s, and his crew happily announced its new iPad offerings and refreshed iPad accessories.

Let’s jump into what was announced.

The iPad Air Gets A Bigger Screen & The M2 Chip

The iPad Air is the tech giant’s cheaper but still very powerful alternative to the iPad Pro, giving users more screen size thanks to introducing a new 13-inch iPad Air.

It also will get a power boost with the addition of the M2 chip, replacing the M1 chipset the 2022 model had under its hood.

The new iPad Air will arrive in four color options: blue, purple, starlight, and the Apple staple, space gray.

The iPad Pro Is Much Thinner & Gets An OLED Display

Both iPad Air models will start with a 128GB base storage model and a 512GB option. The 11-inch model will cost $599, and the 13-inch model will cost $799.

The iPad Pro has lost some weight; no, literally, it has, coming in at 5.3mm for the 11-inch version and 5.1mm for the 13-inch model.

Apple has somehow managed to get all those incredible features in a much slimmer package while giving its tablet a much-needed OLED display.

The new model is available in only two colors, space black and silver, and has a powerful M4 chip under the hood and 256GB of base storage.

As for the price, the 11-inch model starts at $999, and the 13-inch version starts at $1,299.

Apple Pencil Pro & Magic Keyboard

The Apple Pencil would probably not have been one of the late Steve Jobs’ favorite company innovations, but Tim Cook believes in it and continues to support it.

Following the announcement of the cheaper USB-C model of the iPad accessory, Apple announced a new Apple Pencil Pro model that supports haptic feedback, a new squeezing gesture to open menus, and the ability to roll the pencil to change brush sizes.

The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the iPad Pro and will cost you $129.

The iPad’s Magic Keyboard also got a refresh.

The new Magic Keyboard features an aluminum palm rest, a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, plus a function row. It also comes in two colors, silver, and space black, to ensure you match whichever color of iPad Pro you have.

Of course, the new Magic Keyboard is not cheap; it will cost $299 for the 11-inch version and $349 for the 13-inch version.

Hit the gallery below for more images.

No Surprise Apple’s “Let Loose” Event Was All About The iPad, Here Is Everything Announced was originally published on hiphopwired.com