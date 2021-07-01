HomeNews

Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie

Posted July 1, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Biz Markie

Source: David Corio / Getty

Biz Markie is a hip-hop legend in his own right.

Crowned the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” in his heyday, his raps were complimented by his intricate beatboxing skills.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Those songs, laying the blueprint for many popular tracks in hip-hop’s golden age and beyond.

We compiled a list of them below. Check it out.

See Also: Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died

See Also: Biz Markie Reveals Incredible 140 lb Weight Loss! [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

1. Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit – Wu-Tang Clan

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

2. So What’Cha Want – Beastie Boys

Sampled Big Daddy Kane’s “Just Rhymin’ With Biz” featuring Biz Markie. 

3. Nas Is Like – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

4. No Vaseline – Ice Cube

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Vapors.” 

5. Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Pickin’ Boogers.” 

6. In Living Color – Heavy D & the Boyz

Sampled Biz Markie’s “This is Something for the Radio.” 

7. What’s Beef – The Notorious B.I.G.

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Biz Is Goin’ Off.” 

8. Best of Me (Part 2) – Mya ft. Jay-Z

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz” 

9. Definition of a Thug – 2Pac

Sampled Roxanne Shante ft. Biz Markie’s “Freestyle Live.” 

10. Best Friend – 50 Cent ft. Olivia

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.” 

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close