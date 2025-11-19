NY Jets’ Kris Boyd In “Critical Condition” After Being Shot Outside NYC Restaurant

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The New York Jets’ nightmarish season has only gotten worse.

Cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, reports the New York Post.

Police say he and his friends were hanging out outside of the trendy nightlife spot Sei Less when there was a dispute with another party that ended with two shots being fired. It’s unknown if he was the intended target, but Boyd was shot in the abdomen, and the gunman fled in a BMW X8 SUV, and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach followed.

Meanwhile, Boyd was in and out of consciousness before he was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, with ESPN saying he’s in “critical but stable condition.”

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released a statement on their social media accounts with photos of the alleged shooter, saying “an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, striking a 29-year-old male victim in the abdomen. The unidentified individual fled the location on foot, traveling eastbound on West 38 Street to parts unknown.”

He’s still at large, and the official statement describes the assailant as “male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.”

The Jets have only said that they’re “aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd,” but a representative says they “have no further comment at this time.”

His teammates have begun speaking out in support of their fellow Jet pulling through, including linebacker Jermaine Johnson.

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety,” Johnson posted to X. “Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen.”

Boyd has only been with Gang Green this season after signing a one-year, $1.3 million deal during the offseason. However, he hasn’t played at all after a season-ending shoulder injury during the preseason. Boyd played defensive back for the Texas Longhorns for four years before he was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings. Then he moved to the Arizona Cardinals, hometown Houston Texans, and eventually made his way up to New York.

See social media reactions below.

NY Jets’ Kris Boyd In “Critical Condition” After Being Shot Outside NYC Restaurant was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9.