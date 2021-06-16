HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Ohio’s Very Own: Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert

Posted June 16, 2021

Apollo Theater&apos;s 2016 Spring Gala

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN


Wishing a happy birthday to one of Ohio’s very own! Eddie Levert, lead vocalist of The O’Jays, celebrates 79 years of life today. Born in Bessemer, Alabama, but was raised in Canton, Ohio, Levert stood out in the church choir, participated in school plays and performed regularly on a gospel radio show.

Accolades throughout his professional career include four Grammy Nominations, an American Music Award, an NAACP Award and a host of other honors highlighting his contributions to music. In 2005, he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Today we celebrate this music icon with a gallery of photos and video footage from his legendary music career.

Ohio’s Very Own: Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. THE BET HONORS 2016

THE BET HONORS 2016 Source:WENN

2. Gerald & Eddie LeVert “Baby Hold On To Me” (1991)

3. National Museum of African American Music 2016 Black Music Honors

National Museum of African American Music 2016 Black Music Honors Source:Getty

4. Eddie & Gerald LeVert Perform “Wind Beneath My Wings”

5. Walter Williams, Eric Grant and Eddie Levert 

Walter Williams, Eric Grant and Eddie Levert  Source:WENN

6. Miami Mayor Tomas Regaldo, Don King & Eddie Levert

Miami Mayor Tomas Regaldo, Don King & Eddie Levert Source:WENN

7. NBA legend Alonzo Mourning and Eddie

NBA legend Alonzo Mourning and Eddie Source:WENN

8. BET’s 2014 Celebration Of Gospel

BET's 2014 Celebration Of Gospel Source:WENN

9. Julius Erving Golf Classic

Julius Erving Golf Classic Source:WENN

Julius Erving Golf Classic – Arrivals

10. 2016 BET Honors

2016 BET Honors Source:WENN

11. Apollo Theater’s 2016 Spring Gala

Apollo Theater's 2016 Spring Gala Source:WENN

12. The O’Jays “Forever Mine”

13. Eddie and Walter Williams Sr arriving for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Eddie and Walter Williams Sr arriving for 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Source:WENN

14. Epic “My Girl” Sing-Off: Smokey Robinson & Eddie Levert

15. Eddie Levert and family at The 2012 Soul Train Awards

Eddie Levert and family at The 2012 Soul Train Awards Source:WENN

16. “Already Missing You” Eddie Levert Live

17. The O’Jays “Backstabbers”

18. 79 years of life – A BLESSING!

19. Eddie Levert: A music legend

20. “I Love Music” The O’Jays (1975)

