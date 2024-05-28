LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Photos: Josef Newgarden Wins The Indianapolis 500

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Josef Newgarden emerged victorious at the 108th running of the prestigious Indianapolis 500, marking his second consecutive win at the iconic event.

The race, held at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, witnessed Newgarden etch his name in motorsport history by becoming the first driver in 22 years to achieve back-to-back victories, a feat last accomplished by Helio Castroneves.

Newgarden’s triumph came after a fierce final lap duel with fellow contender Pato O’Ward, showcasing his prowess behind the wheel and strategic racing acumen. The Team Penske driver’s performance solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of IndyCar racing, adding another chapter to his remarkable racing legacy.

RELATED | Back-To-Back! Josef Newgarden Wins The 108th Indianapolis 500

Amidst extreme weather delays and a delayed start, Newgarden’s resilience and focus shone through as he navigated the challenges on the track with precision and finesse. The race not only tested the drivers’ skills but also their adaptability to changing conditions, further highlighting Newgarden’s ability to excel under pressure.

With this victory, Josef Newgarden joins an elite group of drivers who have left an indelible mark on the storied history of the Indianapolis 500. His achievement underscores the dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment required to succeed in one of the most demanding and prestigious races in motorsport.

Check out photos below after Josef Newgarden won the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500!

The post Photos: Josef Newgarden Wins The Indianapolis 500 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Photos: Josef Newgarden Wins The Indianapolis 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com