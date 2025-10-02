Listen Live
Pop Culture

Prosecutors Push for 11-Year Prison Sentence for Diddy Because He “Put Others In Fear”

Published on October 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Sean Combs

Source: Getty / General

Prosecutors want Sean “Diddy” Combs to serve 11 years in prison after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July 2025.

“His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over ten years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear,” they wrote in a presentence submission, the Associated Press reports.

Related Stories

They filed the sentencing recommendation just after midnight, which included letters from some of his accusers recounting the violence they allegedly suffered at the hands of Combs.

Their recommendation called Combs “unrepentant” and added that the Bad Boy CEO had conceded his acts of violence and abuse in the trial, but “incredibly, … he now argues that his victims should shoulder the blame.”

Combs, 55, has been in jail since his July conviction for paying for and arranging male sex workers to travel to hotels to have sex with his then-girlfriend.

Combs reportedly called the dayslong, drug-fueled sexual encounters “freak-offs,” which were often filmed.

“In July, Combs was convicted of two charges for violating the Mann Act, which outlaws interstate commerce related to prostitution, for arranging the paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison,” AP reports.

The same jury acquitted Combs of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that carried a life sentence.

The defense filed presentence arguments last week, claiming that Combs has suffered sufficient punishment, having served 13 months in custody, and therefore should be released. They argued that during his incarceration in a Brooklyn federal facility, he’s become a changed man. He is reportedly under suicide watch and has learned to respond to dangerous situations with calmness and not anger. The defense pointed out an incident that didn’t escalate even after an inmate confronted Diddy with a homemade knife.

They also noted that Combs realized his drug abuse, including those prescribed by doctors, aided in his violent behavior. Defense attorneys have asked that he be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison. Sentencing is set for Friday.

See social media’s reaction to the proposed sentence below. 

Prosecutors Push for 11-Year Prison Sentence for Diddy Because He “Put Others In Fear”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland bank robberies
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

20 Items
Local

20 Most Embarrassing Cleveland Sports Stories of All Time

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Armchairs in the waiting hall
19 Items
Local

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study

Education

From Last Place to 3 Stars: East Cleveland Schools is Defying the Odds

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close