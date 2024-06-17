Listen Live
R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Published on June 17, 2024

Photo of Angela BOFILL

Source: GAB Archive / Getty


We are sad to report that R&B/Soul vocalist Angela Bofill has reportedly passed away at the age of 70.

A social media post on the singer’s Facebook page by longtime manager RIch Engel confirmed that Bofill passed away on June 13. Fellow vocalists Melba Moore and Maysa also confirmed the news and offered condolences.

A cause of death is not known at this time, but Bofill has publicly dealt with health issues in the past few years, including a 2006 stroke that left her partially paralyzed and effectively forced her to retire from active performing.

The Brooklyn-born, Bronx-bred beauty dazzled audiences with her smooth vocals and feisty personality throughout her 40-year career. Bofill released 10 studio albums with hits like “Angel Of The Night,” “I Try” and “Too Tough.” (The latter was her most commercially successful single, reaching #5 on the R&B charts and #2 on the dance charts.)

After a second stroke in 2007 resulted in her losing her singing voice, Bofill returned to the stage for “The Angela Bofill Experience,” in which she recounted her life and career while vocalists Melba Moore, Maysa and Phil Perry performed her hits.

Bofill leaves behind a daughter, Shauna, from her marriage to country artist Rick Vincent.

A memorial service will be held June 28 at St. Dominic’s Church in California.

Relive Some of Her Memorable Hits Below!

1. “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter”

2. “Angel Of The Night”

3. “Break It To Me Gently”

4. “I Try”

5. “Too Tough”

6. “Tonight I Give In”

7. “I’m On Your Side”

8. “I Just Wanna Stop”

9. “Who Knows You Better”

10. BONUS: Clip from “The Angela Bofill Experience”

