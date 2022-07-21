Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stylish Looks At The 2022 ESPYS

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power players across sports, music, and Hollywood came together for a night to remember during the 2022 ESPYS on Wednesday. The Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker and College softball star Jocelyn Alo were among the night’s biggest winners. On the red carpet, a star-studded list of celebrities showed off their best runway couture for the big event.

Three-time Emmy nominee Quinta Brunson attended the ceremony wearing a show-stopping Prabal Gurung colorful feathered dress. The Abbott Elementary creator styled up the gaudy look with pink strapped opened-toe heels and a cute short pixie cute with bumped ends. The Philadelphia native opted for a natural beat with light pink eye shadow for makeup.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / GettyDecorated track and field sprinter Allyson Felix turned heads down the runway in a black Greta Constantine mini dress. The stunning ensemble featured ruffled pink satin material that trailed down the front and sides of the unique piece.

Fans and aficionados of the sports world don’t call Allyson Felix the GOAT for nothing. The world-renowned athlete has been competing in the Olympic Games since 2004, securing seven gold medals and thirteen world championships throughout her incredible career.

In 2020, Felix made history, becoming the first Olympian to earn eleven medals after she blazed through the women’s 4x400m relay competition at the Tokyo Olympics. In April, the legendary athlete announced that she would be retiring after a historic 20-year-long sprinting career.

These weren’t the only looks we were pining over at the 2022 ESPYS. Here are a few more celebs and athletes who dominated the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

