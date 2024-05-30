Listen Live
Technology

Remember The Beats Pill? It’s Still A Thing & Getting A Much Needed Refresh, Here’s What You Can Expect

Published on May 30, 2024

Beats Pill Gets A Refresh, Will Reportedly Launch This Summer

Source: Apple / Beats / Beats Pill


You may have forgotten about the Beats Pill, but Apple has not, and it’s getting a much-needed refresh.

Spotted on The Verge via 9To5Mac’s details from unnamed sources, the Beats Pill is being modernized and will feature a bevy of upgrades. The peripheral has been on ice since 2022’s discontinued model, the Pill+.

Per The Verge:

Reported upgrades include up to 24 hours of battery life, IP67 water resistance, faster and more reliable device pairing / switching with Bluetooth 5.3, and integrated Find My tracking on both Apple and Google’s networks. 9to5Mac also says Apple plans to update the Pill’s charge-out and input ports to USB-C, from USB-A out and Lightning in.

According to reports, the new Beats Pill will also have a detachable strap that folks like LeBron James have already shown off, confirming its existence.

Sound quality will also improve, offering users a richer experience, a product of the new Beats Pills redesigned and repositioned drivers and tweeters.

According to 9To5Mac, all that’s left is pricing and the launch date, and we could use the latest device from the company that Dr. Dre built sometime this Summer, which would be the perfect window for a release.

The Pill+ had a $230 price tag, so we can expect the new Beats Pill to be in the same ballpark. It will also come in three color options: black, gold, and red.

We will keep you updated when Beats formerly announces the new Beats Pill; until then, you can see more photos in the gallery below.

