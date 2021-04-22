Rest In Peace, Daunte Wright: How To Watch Funeral For Minnesota Police Shooting Victim

The funeral for Daunte Wright, one of the most recent victims of preventable police violence against unarmed Black people, was set to take place Thursday in Minneapolis.
Information for how to watch Wright’s funeral via a live stream online follows at the end of this article.
The homegoing service comes one day after a public viewing attracted hundreds of mourners at a church located not too far from the location in Brooklyn Center where Wright, a 20-year-old father of one, was gunned down following a traffic stop predicated on the decidedly nonviolent offenses of driving with expired tags and having too many air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.
Shiloh Temple International Ministries is hosting the funeral where Wright’s family members are scheduled to deliver special remarks and reflections along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Wright will also be eulogized by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.
Wright’s shooting on April 11 came ahead of closing arguments in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who on Tuesday was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. It was soon reported that Kim Potter, the officer who killed Wright, claims she mistook her gun for the Taser she said she meant to deploy instead of lethal force with her service weapon.
The combination of the anxiety ahead of the jury deliberating, the news of yet another unarmed Black man being killed by a police officer in Minnesota and a police officer’s admitted, if not inexplicable, deadly incompetence helped renew ongoing protests in the area as well as around the country demanding justice and accountability.
Wright’s aunt scoffed during a press conference last week at the second-degree manslaughter charges against Potter, who would face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if found guilty.
“The highest accountability? I know the highest is going to be being judged by God. But can we get a conviction? Can we get something? Manslaughter!” Naisha Wright exclaimed while holding up side-by-side photos of a gun and a Taser.
Thursday’s funeral should hopefully allow Wright’s family to have some semblance of closure as their legal journey for justice just gets underway.
The funeral is scheduled to begin at 12 noon CT/1 p.m. ET and will be live streamed via both Facebook and Vimeo.
To watch on Facebook, click here.
A video of the funeral is embedded below followed by photos from Wednesday’s public viewing and other scenes from Wright’s homegoing service on Thursday.
Rest In Peace, Daunte Wright: How To Watch Funeral For Minnesota Police Shooting Victim was originally published on newsone.com
Public Viewing Held For Daunte Wright In Minneapolis
Public Viewing Held For Daunte Wright In Minneapolis
Public Viewing Held For Daunte Wright In Minneapolis
Public Viewing Held For Daunte Wright In Minneapolis
Public viewing held for Daunte Wright in Minneapolis
US-MINORITIES-POLICE
US-MINORITIES-POLICE
US-MINORITIES-POLICE
US-MINORITIES-POLICE
US-MINORITIES-POLICE
US-MINORITIES-POLICE
US-MINORITIES-POLICE
US-MINORITIES-POLICE
