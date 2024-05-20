Listen Live
Sports

Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Round 2 At PGA Championship

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two

Source: Scott Taetsch/PGA of America / Getty

Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Round 2 At PGA Championship

Yep you heard it right… Scottie Scheffler was arrested this morning ahead of rounf 2 at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler was booked into a Louisville jail Friday morning after being detained by police near the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler is being charged with second degree assault on a police officer, which is a felony, as well as criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington witnessed the arrest, explaining that “a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to (Scheffler’s) attempt to drive past a police officer” toward the golf course. The second round of play at Valhalla had been delayed after a pedestrian was struck and killed near the entrace to the golf course, resulting in significant police activity in the area.


Darlington posted a video clip on social media of Scheffler being escorted by police while in handcuffs ahead of the second round of play, and described the events as he witnessed them on social media and on ESPN. The video shows police detaining Scheffler and an officer telling Darlington that the golfer is going to jail. Darlington added that Scheffler, while in handcuffs, looked toward to the reporter and said: “Please help me.”


Check out some reaction on social media below.

The post Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Round 2 At PGA Championship appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Round 2 At PGA Championship  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Trending
Firefighters Extinguishing Blaze in Industrial Area
News

Roads Closed Following Chemical Plant Explosion In Northeast Ohio

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

News

Watch Roger Fortson’s Funeral: Livestream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Georgia

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close