Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing

Nicki Minaj has left her fans in suspense and others speculating if she and her husband are divorcing after she made cryptic social media posts.

Fans of rap superstar Nicki Minaj are concerned as two social media posts that she recently made seem to hint at a split between her and her husband Kenneth Petty. The speculation started as she simply wrote “Yes Single…” in a post on X, formerly Twitter on Monday (June 10). It led fans to openly wonder if she was referring to that potential split or new music being released.

The uneasy feeling was compounded by a video that Nicki Minaj shared to her Instagram Stories a few hours later. She spoke sleepily in a soft voice about the struggles of motherhood, drawing from her own experience in giving birth to her son with Petty, nicknamed “Papa Bear” in September 2020. “And then one day, they’re yelling ‘push’ and you’re in pain,” she said while dressed in a white robe with a large pink satin bonnet on her head. “Then one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy. Thank God for your glory. Congratulations to every mama out there, you’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

It’s been a tough road for the Pink Friday 2 artist in the last few months. She recently was arrested in Amsterdam in May for marijuana possession. The incident led her to have to cancel the Pink Friday 2 World Tour date in that city, and the 41-year-old stated that she was disrespected in the wake of the arrest. Her most recent tour date was on Tuesday (June 11)I in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Minaj also spoke about the tension that arose between her and Petty after the birth of their son in a Vogue interview in December 2023. “I’m not going to lie, things got testy between us,” Minaj said. “Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood.” She’d go on to add, “I kind of wish that someone had told me — although I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to understand it — that there’s a level of anxiety, and you think it’s going to go away, but in fact it gets scarier.”

Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing was originally published on hiphopwired.com