A couple that slays together, stays together! Russell Wilson and Ciara have proven this statement to be true as they celebrated their 5-year anniversary yesterday. And what better way to honor the beautiful couple than by highlighting five times they crushed the fashion scene as a union?
Russell and Ciara have been the couple to watch since their bond first began. With Russell being a star professional football player equipped with the personality of the guy next door and Ciara being the talented southern belle and sexy vixen all mixed in one, these two are like the perfect couple we can’t keep our eyes off of! From stalking their Instagram page to begging Ciara for the prayer she chanted to manifest Russell, our obsession with this couple runs deep. So it’s purely our pleasure to present to you 5 times Russell and Ciara made us covet not only their relationship, but their threads as well.
Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. All Black Everything!
Black is a date night color, and Russell and Ciara made it their own! The couple looked sleek in their all black ensembles with Russell in a tailored black tuxedo and Ciara donning a Versace blazer dress with ankle strap heels. If this look doesn’t scream power couple, what does?
2. Royalty!
The couple has range, okay?! Yes they can rock a sexy look that will have onlookers salivating, but they can also get classy for a royal affair. In this look, the gorgeous couple switched their style up for Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot. Russell wore a classic tuxedo with a top hat and Ciara went with an all white mid-length dress accessorized with a black fascinator and black clutch. Perfection!
3. Tom Ford Love!
Tom Ford is a favorite designer among Russell and Ciara, and rightfully so! The couple rocks it oh so well! In this photo, Russell and Ciara attended the Instyle Magazine Cover Dinner with Ciara in a leopard print dress featuring fringe and a leopard print coat while Russell sported a velvet sports coat over a navy turtle neck and navy pants. Oh and of course Russell had to match his wife’s fly with leopard shoes. Love it!
4. Too Hot to Handle!
The couple is living it up in Italy as they celebrate their 5th anniversary, and one thing they didn’t forget to pack is their style…of course! The Wilson’s snapped it up on their anniversary trip in some fashionable gear. Russell rocked a Versace baroque shirt while Ciara posed in a David Koma faux leather wrap dress. We can’t get enough of them!
5. They Get the Assignment!
If you’re going to be in the spotlight, you may as well give the people a show! Russell and Ciara have us glued to our Instagram feeds to catch a glimpse of their fly anniversary looks because they have been on it! In this steamy picture, Ciara turned heads in a cut-out Dundas leopard dress with black ankle strap heels. We love that Russell let his lady have the spotlight and kept it simple in a black suit. We are absolutely swooning over these two!