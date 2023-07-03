Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Party Next Door, 30

Patrick Wilson, 50 (The Conjuring actor)

Benedict Wong, 52 (Marvel’s Dr. Strange actor)

Audra McDonald, 53 (Hamilton)

Montell Williams, 67

The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Bad Days for LGBTQ People, No Holiday for Mass Shooting Victims, Shreveport Police Drag Woman appeared first on Black America Web.

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Bad Days for LGBTQ People, No Holiday for Mass Shooting Victims, Shreveport Police Drag Woman was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Very Bad Days for LGBTQ People with Student Loans Source:Getty Very Bad Days for LGBTQ People with Student Loans What You Need to Know: The United States Supreme Court’s conservative majority picked up a considerable amount of steam with the most recent and final decisions of the court session that ended Friday. By a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. President Biden’s plan was to eliminate up to $20,000 in loan debt for over forty million Americans. The high court ruled that the Biden plan was unlawful under the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, or the HEROES Act. The conservative majority stated the HEROES Act was only used to modify student loans, not cancel them.

2. No Holiday for Mass Shooting Victims Source:Getty No Holiday for Mass Shooting Victims What You Need to Know: Mass shootings continued over the holiday weekend. This time, people were shot and killed in Baltimore, Maryland, and Wichita, Kansas. According to the Gun Violence Archive, these cases were the 338th and 339th mass shootings in 2023. The Baltimore shooting took place in the Brooklyn Homes community during an annual block party. Shooting began around 12:30 AM Sunday. Two young people were killed, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. 28 others were injured, at least three critically. Reports indicate it was difficult to get immediate information about those in the shooting, as many of the wounded found their own rides to emergency rooms instead of waiting for police and ambulances.

3. Deion Sanders Highlights African American Risk For DVT & Blood Clotting Issues Source:Getty Deion Sanders Highlights African American Risk For DVT & Blood Clotting Issues What You Need to Know: Deion Sanders, famed NFL star and current head football coach at the University of Colorado, has recently undergone multiple surgeries to address circulation problems and blood clots in his left leg. This health condition has raised concerns about his future and mobility. While Sanders’s case is unique to him, it provides an opportunity to explore the broader topic of blood clotting, circulation issues, and their potential impact on African American men. Sanders has been battling circulation problems in his arteries, which carry oxygenated blood away from the heart. The blood clots in his leg have led to blockages, restricting blood flow and depriving the tissues of oxygen. The consequences of reduced blood supply can be severe, potentially leading to tissue death.

4. Shreveport Police Dragging Black Woman Goes Viral on TikTok Source:Getty Shreveport Police Dragging Black Woman Goes Viral on TikTok WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: The Shreveport Police Department in Louisiana is under fire after a viral TikTok video shows how officers recently handled a Black woman. TikTok user Twentyeightgrams28 posted a video on June 27 showing officers dragging a Black woman who was partially unclothed and appeared to be unconscious (see video below). Captions on the video claimed the officers beat her unconscious as the crowd confronted them. Crowd members attempted to check on the woman, but officers pushed back while a White officer yelled at the crowd, wielding his assault rifle. As the officers turned around, a crowd member allegedly threw something at one of the officers. Another user said, “They were breaking up the girls. The police officer punched her and knocked her out.” This isn’t the first time the Shreveport Police Department has been under fire.