Birthdays

Terrence Howard, 55

Letoya Luckett, 43 (Original member of Destiny’s Child)

Anthony Davis, 31 (Lakers)

Jude Demorest, 32 (actress, STAR)

Johnny Knoxville, 53

Paul Wall, 43

Bobby McFerrin, 74

Jimmy Iovine, 71 (Founder of Interscope records, Beats by Dre)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Biden is Ready to Take on Trump & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Mr. Biden Ready to Take on His “Predecessor” Source:Getty Mr. Biden Ready to Take on His “Predecessor” What You Need to Know: Described as fiery and highly political, President Biden’s constitutionally-mandated State of the Union Address, was both a look back at his first three years and a preview of the future-a campaign kickoff along with a presentation of plans for the next year. In his Thursday night address, President possessed an energy that many critics, Democrats and Republicans alike, said was lacking. Mr. Biden went on the attack against Republicans both in that room and watching in Florida, his “predecessor,” and presumed opponent, Donald Trump.

“History is watching….History is watching, just like history watched three years ago on January 6th,” Mr. Biden said. “Insurrectionists stormed this very Capitol and placed a dagger at the throat of American democracy.

2. Nigeria Nears Painful Anniversary as More Kidnappings are Reported Source:Getty Nigeria Nears Painful Anniversary as More Kidnappings are Reported What You Need to Know: Hundreds of women and children are believed to have been kidnapped in Nigeria. The United Nations and local authorities report that an estimated 200 people disappeared from an area terrorized by the extremist group Boko Haram March 1. Thursday, there was a separate event, hundreds of miles from the March 1 kidnappings. According to local media, at least 100 students were kidnapped from a local school. Residents reported that “local bandits” were responsible. NPR reports, “The West African nation has been struggling to contain the kidnapping epidemic for a number of years now. More than 3,600 people were abducted between July 2022 and June 2023, according to Nigeria based SBM Intelligence group. But the actual number could be far higher, as many people do not report kidnappings for fear of reprisals.” a,concepts,antique,computer graphic,national flag,planet earth,national holiday,politics and government,push button,abuja,independence day – holiday,web banner,nigerian flag,icon symbol,naira,miss nigeria universe,president of nigeria,biafran war

3. Life’s Essential 8 by American Heart Association Source:Getty Life’s Essential 8 by American Heart Association

What You Need to Know: Life’s Essential 8 are the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health, as defined by the American Heart Association. Better cardiovascular health helps lower the risk for heart disease, stroke and other major health problems. Life’s Essential 8 comprises two major areas:

Health Behaviors and Health Factors 1. Be More Active

2. Quit Tobacco

3. Get Healthy Sleep

4. Manage Weight

5. Control Cholesterol

6. Manage Blood Sugar

7. Manage Blood Pressure Learn more about all 8 at Heart.org. (READ MORE)

4. Officer Arrests Black Woman After She Calls Out His Racism Source:Getty Officer Arrests Black Woman After She Calls Out His Racism WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Twyla Stallworth, a 40-year-old Black woman from Andalusia, Alabama, was arrested on February 24 after calling out an officer on his blatant racism. Stallworth made multiple calls to police complaining about her neighbor’s loud music. When officers failed to follow up on the complaints, Stallworth purposely set off her car alarm to get her neighbor’s attention. Her neighbor then complained about the car alarm and an officer showed up to respond to her neighbor’s complaint. According to Stallworth’s attorneys, Officer Grant Barton threatened to cite and arrest Stallworth for the car alarm, but “did nothing to address her multiple complaints.” That’s when Stallworth “pointed out the disparity as Barton was returning to [his] police cruiser suggesting it was racially motivated,” the attorneys said. Barton then approached Stallworth’s front porch and asked for her identification as Stallworth’s 18-year-old son began recording the encounter.