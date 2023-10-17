Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Black Maternal Death Prevention and more

Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs
Eminem, 51
Queen Naija, 28
Wyclef, 54
Ziggy Marley, 55
Mae Jemison, 67 (1st AA woman to travel to space)
Wood Harris, 54
Sharon Leal, 51 (Dreamgirls, Why Did I Get Married)
Sybil Wilkes Top 5 Stories for ‘What You Need To Know:’ October 17, 2023
1. House Vote on Speaker Expected TuesdaySource:Getty
House Vote on Speaker Expected Tuesday
What You Need to Know:
House Republicans still cannot agree on a consensus candidate in the contest for Speaker. They will try again Tuesday as the House is scheduled to hold an election with Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio), as the Republican conference nominee.
Congressman Jordan won the nomination among Republicans Friday, but many doubt he’ll have the 217 votes needed to win. At the conclusion of the closed door vote Friday, Jordan was 55 votes short among fellow Republicans.
2. Jamaican National Heroes DaySource:Getty
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY
What You Need to Know:
Monday marked National Heroes Day in Jamaica, where honors of service and distinction are bestowed upon island citizens. National Heroes Day is also a day of remembrance for heroes long gone whose sacrifice and service contributed to the rich cultural history of Jamaica.
The tribute includes flag-raising ceremonies, cultural events, and the presentation of national honors and decorations, particularly on the third Monday in October. People congregate from far and wide at National Heroes Park to pay their respect to past ancestors and honor today’s heroes.
3. Programs Work to Prevent Black Maternal DeathsSource:Getty
Programs Work to Prevent Black Maternal Deaths
What You Need to Know:
Twenty years ago, working at the bedside in a maturity ward, Hakima Tafunzi Payne saw first-hand how poorly black Waman were often treated.
“People didn’t go out with the intention to be, but you still saw the impact that racism had,” said Payne, a labor and delivery nurse. “Black families were always held to a different standard, seen as more suspect. White patients were given leeway that black patients were never given.” (READ MORE)
4. Indictments For Fulton County Jail Deputies Could ReturnSource:Getty
Indictments For Fulton County Jail Deputies Could Return
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY Coy Malone
What You Need to Know:
In November 2022, Fulton County deputies Arron Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jason Roache, Kenesia Strowder, and William Whitaker had indictments related to an inmate’s death that were thrown out. However, the ruling was recently reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia and those indictments could return.
In September 2018, Antonio May was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after throwing rocks at Atlanta’s American Cancer Society building. He was taken to Grady Hospital and diagnosed with a substance abuse psychotic disorder before being booked into Fulton County Jail. May died after reportedly being beaten, pepper-sprayed, and shocked with a taser by Cook, Dela Cruz, Jackson, Strowder, and Whitaker.
5. Questions You Should Ask About Your Inheritance.Source:Getty
Questions You Should Ask About Your Inheritance.
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY CATRINA M. CRAFT, CPA
What You Need to Know:
Inheriting money is a profound life event that can stir up a whirlwind of emotions. To navigate these waters wisely, consider asking yourself some key questions.
Will this change my lifestyle?
When you receive an inheritance, it’s tempting to make quick, significant changes in your life. However, it’s crucial to evaluate the permanence of these decisions. Is the inheritance substantial enough to sustain these changes for a lifetime?
Is this going to make me truly happy?
Building meaningful relationships, accumulating experiences, and fostering personal growth are the cornerstones of a fulfilling life. View the inheritance as a tool to enhance these aspects rather than replace them.