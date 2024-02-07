LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Chris Rock, 59

Essence Atkins, 52

Marlo Hampton, 48 (RHOA)

Juwan Howard, 51 (Fab 5 Michigan player, NBA star)

Jeremy Meeks, 40

REMEMBERING

Charles Dickens (Novelist 1812-1870)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Trump is Not Above the Law — Black and Missing: Azhanae Lawsha Moy — Another State Sets Bathroom Law was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Court to Trump: No One is Above the Law Source:Getty A federal appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged criminal acts he committed as President in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The three-judge panel, composed of two Democrats and one Republican, was unanimous in rejecting all of the Trump arguments that he should be immune from acts committed as President of the United States. The panel rejected all of the Trump arguments, calling them “irrational.” Politico reported, “The 57-page decision from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is a major win for special counsel Jack Smith, who is seeking to put Trump on trial this year on federal felony charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”

2. Funds Pour in to Bring Jackie Robinson Back Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: In the wake of the theft and destruction of the beloved Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita, Kansas, the local community has come together to raise funds for a replacement. League 42, a youth baseball league playing its games at the park where the statue once stood, initiated a fundraiser that has garnered nearly $180,000 within just four days, surpassing its initial goal of $175,000. League 42’s Executive Director, Bob Lutz, reached out to the public, emphasizing that all donations would directly contribute to replacing the iconic statue. Any surplus funds will be allocated to support the league’s operational needs, including its four education programs. 3. Understanding Chronic Inflammation and Its Role in Your Health and Well-Being

3. 2 MINUTE READ Source:Getty What You Need to Know: If you’ve ever had a pimple, stubbed a toe, or grazed your knee, you are already familiar with the pain, swelling, redness, and loss of function that inflammation causes. Inflammation is your body’s natural response to injury or infection. Most times, it’s a temporary state that helps your body’s defenses tackle the root cause and initiate the healing process. It’s often a short-lived or acute inflammation that subsides once the threat is gone. Several causes of low-grade chronic inflammation include physical inactivity, obesity, diet, stress, and exposure to environmental toxins and tobacco smoke. Chronic inflammation affects many conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, cancers, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disorders. It also impacts your mental health. Research suggests it contributes to mood disorders, cognitive decline, and a diminished quality of life.

4. Utah Sets Restrictions on Transgender People’s Bathroom Use Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: Utah aims to prohibit transgender people from using bathrooms in public schools and government-owned buildings that align with their gender identities. The bill, House Bill 257, passed the Legislature last week and was signed into law by the state Governor Spencer Cox. The bill is titled Sex-Based Designations for Privacy, Anti-Bullying and Women’s Opportunities. Under this bill, transgender people can use bathrooms that match their gender identity only if they prove they have had gender-affirming surgery and the sex on their birth certificate is changed. Violators of the law may face fines and charges. In this bill, the binary definitions of “male” and “female” are defined based on a person’s biological reproductive system. According to the Human Rights Campaign, this is the first legislation this year that targets transgender people’s right to use bathrooms of their choice.