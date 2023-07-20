LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Happy Birthday to:

Major League Baseball All-Star

Charles “C.J.” Johnson

NBA Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen

Musician Carlos Santana

Actress Paige Hurd

Actor Omar Epps

NBA Vet Ben Simmons

Happy Birthday to Arika Cason and Her Big Heart!

Happy Birthday to Musician Joshua Mhoon!

Happy Anniversary to Marcia & George Wilkes!

We remember:

DJ Screw, born Robert Davis, Jr, 1971

The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ U.S. Soldier Runs For The Border — Voter Protection & Suppression — “Peaceful Disturbance” appeared first on Black America Web.

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ U.S. Soldier Runs For The Border — Voter Protection & Suppression — “Peaceful Disturbance” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Why Did U.S. Soldier Run For the Border? Source:Getty What You Need to Know: More questions are being asked, than answers given, about Private 2nd Class Travis King. The 23-year-old King recently crossed the border from South Korea to North Korea, while visiting the demilitarized zone between the two countries with a tour group. The Associated Press described King as a member of the U.S. Army since 2021, where he has served as a “cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division.” ABC News reported King served about a month and a half in a South Korean prison for instances of “assault.” It was also reported that Private King received three medals while serving in the U.S. military: the National Defense Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, and the Overseas Service Ribbon, all medals commonly reserved by American service members in Korea.

2. Voter Protection and Voter Suppression Bills Enter the House Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Democratic members of Congress reintroduced the Freedom to Vote Act, a comprehensive voting rights bill that would establish national voting standards, end partisan gerrymandering, tackle felony disenfranchisement, require the disclosure of top donors, and create protections for nonpartisan election officials. Specifically, the Freedom to Vote Act would: Make November Election Days a public holiday,

Enact automatic voter registration for each state,

Require same-day voter registration and early voting periods in each state,

Restore the right to vote in federal elections for people who have served their time for felony convictions,

Expand voting protections and access requirements for Native Americans, disabled voters, military members, and overseas voters,

Set specific criteria for congressional redistricting to end partisan gerrymandering,

Strengthen donor transparency in pursuit of ending dark money in elections and

Establish federal protections to insulate nonpartisan state and local officials who administer elections.

3. . Can You Have Sex During Chemo? Source:Getty What You Need to Know: It’s best to discuss any concerns about chemotherapy and sex with your doctor, who are familiar with your individual situation. In general, however, it’s usually OK to have sex during chemo — as long as you’re feeling up to it. Many factors can influence decisions about chemotherapy and sex. Here are some things to consider: What type of cancer do you have? Cancers involving the genital tract may require special caution when it comes to sex. After a procedure or therapy that affects the genital tract, your doctor may recommend abstaining from sexual activity until healing is complete.

4. White Man Charged with “Peaceful Disturbance” in Murder of Black Man Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Sean Tonkin, a 36-year-old White man, told eye-witnesses he wanted to “f—k up a n*gger” before fatally stabbing Jon Rone Jr. outside a Kansas City, Missouri gas station. Two weeks after the murder, the White man only faces a “peace disturbance” charge. On July 4, just before 2:30 p.m., Tonkin, repeatedly called Rone, a Black man, “n*gger” while making his intent clear to multiple witnesses, including Rone’s sister. Jackson County court records and witness accounts both state Tonkin asked, “Do you wanna see a White man f*ck up a n*gger?” before launching his attack. Emergency responders found Rone inside the gas station, unresponsive with stab wounds to the chest. Nearly half an hour passed before police apprehended Tonkin less than two miles away in Independence, Missouri.