Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Tuesday – July 4th

Malia Obama, 25

Post Malone, 28

Safaree Samuels, 42 (Former creative partner of Nicki Minaj, Social Media star)

Bill Withers, would have been 84 (passed in 2020)

Melanie Fiona, 40

Alex Hibbert, 19 (Kevin on the Chi)

Geraldo Rivera, 80

Calvin Coolidge (30th US President who died in 1933)

Remembering:

Bob Ross (1942-1995)

Barry White (1944-2003)

The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’Independence Day For Whom? appeared first on Black America Web.

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’Independence Day For Whom? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Independence Day For Whom? Source:Getty Independence Day For Whom? What You Need to Know: While many, if not most people will be celebrating the signing of a document today by White men declaring their independence from a country run by other White men, there was nothing to celebrate among their women keeping the home fires burning, nor the Black men, women and children, they kept enslaved. A better understanding and perhaps meaning of independence may have been felt on July 2, 1964, by the generations of Black people who were ignored in 1776, and others of different colors and genders. For it was 59 years ago Sunday that as one historian put it, “legal apartheid in America came to an end,” as President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

2. Independence Day For Some, a Historic Day of Resistance For Us Source:Getty Independence Day For Some, a Historic Day of Resistance For Us WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: For Black Americans, Independence Day wasn’t always about family gatherings, cookouts, and fireworks. It was a day of resistance. Today, we remember those who fought for freedom while still in bondage. The most well-known pursuit for freedom and the largest slave revolt in United States history was led by Nat Turner. On August 21, 1831, at 2:00 a.m., Turner and his followers started at his master’s house and killed the entire family. Turner believed God called him to deliver his people from slavery and wanted the original date to be the 4th of July. “It was intended by us to have begun the work of death on the 4th of July last.” If it weren’t for a brief illness, Turner and his followers would have turned the national holiday into a nightmare for enslavers and their pro-slavery allies.

3. Slutty Vegan Launches Dips in Select Target Stores Source:Getty Slutty Vegan Launches Dips in Select Target Stores What You Need to Know: Attention all foodies, food experimenters, and vegans (including vegan allies). Popular vegan fast-food chain Slutty Vegan has launched its latest dips. Their Hot-Lanta Chik’n & Spinach Artichoke side dips are in select Atlanta area Target stores. For those who are new to the Slutty Vegan movement, it was created by Clark Atlanta University alum Pinky Cole and opened its doors in 2018. Now the food mogul has four locations and pop-ups all over the country. Cole wanted to bring vegan options and food awareness to Atlanta’s West End. “Opening the conversation on vegan food options for people who have never considered them in this community with such high numbers in hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, and a host of other food-borne ailments is momentous.”

4. Let Freedom Ring For Me, Too! Source:Getty Let Freedom Ring For Me, Too! WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Independence Day. July 4th, or the 4th of July. It was such a fun holiday when I was growing up! (Notice that I said, “was”…we’ll get to that part in a moment). The 4th of July is in the middle of summer break. Everybody’s out of school and off of work. Families in town, so you know what that means. Plenty of cousins to meet and play with and plenty of good food! There’s so much barbecue, potato salad, chips, sodas, and ice cream available that I couldn’t tell if we were ever poor or didn’t have enough. While I participated in all of these activities, I also researched about the holiday. As it turns out, the 13 original colonies were celebrating their independence from Britain, but slaves who built and maintained them were still forced to remain and continued to be tortured while being denied basic human decency. Slaves and freed Black people were still being lynched, denied equal opportunities, and this has continued throughout modern-day America. After fully embracing this understanding, I feel like an American by geographical origin but with no true freedoms as the ones who can celebrate this holiday without the thought of what worries, setbacks, and violence the color of their skin may bring at any moment. I’m not celebrating Independence Day until I’m equally independent. Let freedom ring for me, too!