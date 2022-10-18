The Best Looks From The 2022 Women In Hollywood Event

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Some of Hollywood’s most esteemed stars gathered at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night in honor of

Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

The annual ceremony celebrates and recognizes the powerful women who bring innovation, change, and inspiration to the film and television industry through their incredible onscreen work and advocacy. This year’s Women in Hollywood honorees included

Issa Rae,

KeKe Palmer,

Kerry Washington,

Quinta Brunson, Zoe Kravitz, and more.

During the celebration, a number of celebs danced the night and away and enjoyed lush cocktails as they dazzled at the event, wearing the best of the best in couture. Issa Rae was one of those stars. The Emmy-nominated director and actress turned heads in a custom peach-colored Mônot ensemble. Rae, 37, paired the look with a long, flowing, knotted ponytail and silver bracelets that shined as she stopped to pose on the red carpet.

Ahead of the event, Issa Rae sat down with Elle for a candid chat about the current state of the entertainment industry. The California native said that while not too much has changed post the Me Too movement, she hopes to build a safe and equitable space for female talent within her immediate “bubble.”

“What I have realized is that I can control my own environment and who I work with. I can hold people accountable within my world and my “bubble. I don’t have to work for everybody. All money isn’t good money. All people aren’t good people.”

Rae also gushed about having the opportunity to work with her hero Regina Hall on an episode of Insecure.

“She has supported me since Awkward Black Girl,” The Rap Shit director shared. “I remember I was coming out of Larchmont Bungalow Café, and I saw her. She got out of her car and was like, ‘Awkward Black Girl! What’s up?’ And I’m like, ‘Regina King, stop it. You do not know me.’ I heard that she was going into directing, so when I finished the pilot for Insecure, I reached out. But at that time, she was like, ‘Oh, I’m not directing right now because I’m doing this series set in Texas,’ which ended up being The Leftovers. Then she circled back and was like, ‘Hey, if that offer still stands, I still want to. I love Insecure so much.’ So, that was surreal. I just have so much love, respect, and admiration for her. She is L.A. royalty to me,” she added.

Rae wasn’t the only star that looked lavish during the event. Here a few more of our favorite looks from the 29th annual Women in Hollywood ceremony.

The Best Looks From The 2022 Women In Hollywood Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com