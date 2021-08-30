If you were wondering where all your favorite celebrities were this weekend, then I’m here to tell you they were twerking it up in Venice, Italy. This past weekend everyone from Saweetie to the Combs sisters gathered for a weekend of high fashion and entertainment for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda runway show.
Get ready to fall in love with this romantic, regal, ultra-feminine collection of intricately constructed gowns. The detailed embroideries, luxurious fabrics, and extraordinary patterns pay homage to Italy’s beautiful history. The Alta Moda collection took royalty to another level by sending gowns fit for a Queen down the runway.
Per the Dolce & Gabbana Instagram page, they gave brief insight of inspiration behind the collection.
“Like a dream that captivates the soul, Venice is enveloped in timeless magic and eternal wonder. Given the honorary title “La Serenissima” or “Most Serene” as an indicator of sovereignty and for its peaceful prosperity back when it was the centre of intense maritime trade, the city now opens its doors for #DolceGabbana and hosts the #DGAltaGioielleria, #DGAltaModa and #DGAltaSartoria collections in an evocative tribute to the love for Italy, its unique and unrivalled craftsmanship, and #DGFattoAMano.”
The unique Alta Moda look is composed of an intarsia illusion tulle ensemble entirely embroidered with Lurex brocades, crystals and cabochons.”
The Best of The Best Show Up And Show Out For The Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show In Italy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Normani arrives to the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show In VeniceSource:Getty
Singing and dancer Normani arrived to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy in style. Like most attendees, the Wild Side singer glided on the scene, by ways of a yacht. Decked out in a braided bun and a green floral gown with black tulle, Normani was definitely the Belle of the Ball.
2. Saweetie arrives to the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show In VeniceSource:Getty
Saweetie arrived to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy. The rapper, who was spotted flexing her bikini body on the beach a few days earlier, gave us a dose of high fashion clad in a black and silver gown, with a matching beret and gloves.
3. Ciara arrives to the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show In VeniceSource:Getty
Ciara is arrived to the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy. The singer and mother of 3 donned a classic, timeless look in a burnt orange gown, with her bone-straight tresses falling below her bottom.
4. D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James arrived at the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show In VeniceSource:Getty
D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs arrived to the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy. The sisters, who also walked in the show, looked like picture-perfect princesses in their ruffled D&G gowns.
5. D’Lila Star Combs, and Jessie James Combs at the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show In VeniceSource:Getty
Here, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs are seen at the rehearsal of Dolce Gabbana Fashion Show on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy. The beautiful sisters are making a huge mark on the modeling industry with their growing careers.
6. Jessie James on the runway of the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show In Venice
The Dolce & Gabbana shared a clip of the Combs sisters hitting the runway.
“#JessieJamesCombs, @the_combs_twins wears a unique Alta Moda pleated Lurex lace and tulle illusion corset dress with double duchesse belt,” they wrote.
7. Chance Combs on the runway of the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show In Venice
In another clip they shared a video of Chance Combs on the runway.
“@myfancychance wears a unique Alta Moda mesh and plumetis tulle corset dress embroidered with sequins and embellished with double duchesse belt,” they wrote.
8. D’Lila Combs on the runway of the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show In Venice
The Dolce & Gabbana Instagram account also shared a video of D’Lila Combs on the runway.
“#DLilaStarCombs @the_combs_twins wears a unique Alta Moda pleated taffeta boned dress with double duchesse belt,” they wrote.
9. Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani at the Dolce & Gabbana After Party
Now that we’ve gotten some of the fashion out of the way, can we get into the twerking knees of these three icons? Decked out in Dolce & Gabbana gowns, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani showed Venice, Italy what it looks like to drop down and get your eagle on. Who better to do it than these three?