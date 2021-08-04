The Lox vs Diplomats: Watch All The Best Moments From Last Night’s Verzuz

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

First things first: Tuesday night’s Verzuz battle belonged to Jadakiss.

Yes, he was assisted by fellow Lox rappers Styles and Sheek. Yes, The Diplomats showed up and performed some of their biggest hits. But little of that mattered – because Kiss owned the crowd that gathered at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden – in addition to the hundreds of thousands viewing the highly anticipated match at home.

Things got bad for Dipset pretty early on. Song selection and what appeared to be a lack of group preparation crippled their performances when compared to the showmanship and energy of their opponents.

In addition to being world-class MCs, The Lox remain close in real life, not just when there’s an opportunity to grab a quick bag. That chemistry was evident and they repeatedly beat the Harlemites with track after track of gritty, hardcore Hip-Hop.

With that said, it was a historic night for the culture. We got to see two legendary crews face-off and were reminded that taking your craft seriously, sticking with your Day 1 homies and keeping your pen sharp can make all the difference in the world.

Peep the video above if you missed last night’s matchup or scroll below for the highlights.

